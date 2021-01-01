North Star Detachable Two-Tone Diamond Ring In 14k Yellow Gold Vermeil On Sterling Silver - 8 - Also in: 9.5, 6, 5.5, 6.5, 10, 7.5, 5, 7, 9, 8.5

Feel brand new and inspired with the North Star Detachable Ring. Crafted in 925 Sterling Silver, this ring features 100% natural, genuine diamonds and comes with two separate bands. 0.06 carats of diamonds are used in individual plate prong and collet prong settings. This ring is plated in 14K Yellow Gold Vermeil, which gives the piece a long-lasting shelf-life. This ring is offered in custom sizes. The single band is 1.4 mm in thickness, while the band with the North Star motif ranges from 1.6 mm to 14.3 mm in thickness. This ring is beautifully presented with the inspirational poem \'Dreamer\' written by the LMJ founder & CEO.