North Heavy Duty Ergonomic Mesh Executive Chair

Our heavy duty mesh chair makes the perfect companion to any office, board room, or study. Its 400 pound weight capacity ensures a comfortable sitting experience with a broad range of body types. It's seat is elegantly upholstered in black Caressoft and features a soft pillow top cushions for added comfort. The mesh back allows the cushion to breath with no moisture build up. It has height adjustable arms. The chair features pneumatic gas lift seat height adjustment, a heavy duty spring tilt mechanism, and tilt tension control. All of this sits atop a large 29” steel base with five large heavy duty casters.