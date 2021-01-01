North Brookfield Eucalyptus Solid Wood Dining Table

Add this dining table to your space and then fearlessly host dinner parties knowing you have a stylish place for your guests with the Mid-Century Modern Style North Brookfield round dining table in Walnut. Crafted of quality solid wood, its durability and longevity will ensure countless sittings. Its simple design means versatility and enhances any dining area, kitchen, or breakfast nook with warmth and sophistication. This table comfortably seats up to four. Can be cleaned with a non-abrasive cleaning solution followed by a quick microfiber cloth. Removable legs allow for simple delivery for tight spaces. Available in a variety of timeless colors, you're sure to find something that matches your décor. Table Top Color: White