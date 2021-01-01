North American p-51 mustang military fighter plane WW2 T-Shirt

T-shirt containing vintage design the famous North American p51 Mustang fighter. It was a long-range American fighter, used in WW2, the Korean War, and other conflicts. On the t-shirt print is also the North American Aviation aircraft manufacturer logo. Excellent gift for WWII aircraft fans, gamers, geeks, pilots, aviation enthusiasts, World War II aircraft historians, veterans, military, warbird, enthusiasts, model kit builders, airshow fans and anyone who loves aviation. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem