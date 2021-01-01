From christopher knight hom
Christopher Knight Hom Norma Sofas, Midnight Blue, Dark Brown
CHESTERFIELD STYLE: Designed with the traditional Chesterfield sofa in mind, this piece hits all the key elements, with button tufting, nailhead accents, scrolled arms, and turned legs. This is finished with gorgeous upholstery and elegant diamond stitching. BUTTON TUFTED DIAMOND STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the backrest and armrests offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The diamond stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. VELVET: Our velvet is 100% polyester, featuring a featherlike softness and unique sheen. With a built-in resistance to wrinkles and outstanding durability, this velvet is hands down the best option amongst velvets. NAILHEAD ACCENTS: Expertly styled, this sofa has tasteful nailhead accents on the front end of the scrolled arms to draw the eye in and complement the deep button tufting. Each nailhead is individually applied for a beautiful, hand-crafted touch. LOW PROFILE: This sofa offers a low profile build which makes it perfect for smaller spaces and keeps your room from feeling cluttered. This sofa is 84.75” W x 33.50” D x 27.00” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming sofa.