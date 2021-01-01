From madewell
Madewell Norene Sandal in Lizard Embossed Leather
Perfect for showing off a pedicure, The Norene Sandal in Lizard Embossed Leather from Madewell is the must-have style for your chic collection. Textured leather upper and lining, with slingback strap and adjustable ankle strap with buckle fastening, and single strap across the vamp. MWL Cloudlift Lite insole provides extra cushioning for continued comfort and support. Open, square toe with stacked block heel. Synthetic outsole with grooved island provides traction and grip. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 8 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.