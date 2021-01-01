From bungalow rose
Noren Paisley Brown Area Rug
Intentionally designed with a distressed look, this transitional area rug has an ornate medallion motif that embodies an old-world look. Connect your room together by grounding this area rug underneath several pieces of furniture. Blending heat-set polypropylene and jute backing not only makes this area rug fade-resistant but also easy to maintain. Vacuum as often as needed, just be sure to set the beater bar on the highest setting. For unexpected spills, spot clean with a light detergent or have it professionally removed. Recommend the use of a non-skid pad to keep the area rug in place on smooth surfaces. Crafted in Egypt this piece is sure to be the center of attraction in your home for years to come. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'