From skyn iceland
Skyn Iceland Nordic Renewal Pre + Probiotic Cream Starter Set
Nordic Renewal Pre + Probiotic Cream Starter Set - A deeply nourishing, refillable moisturizer for dry, dull, lackluster complexions, Nordic Renewal Pre + Probiotic Cream from Skyn Iceland works around the clock to restore balance and reveal the smooth, bright, glowing skin of your youth. Benefits Packed with pre and probiotics to encourage cell renewal, this multi-tasking moisturizer helps support and enhance skin's microbiome - the good bacteria it produces naturally - while providing visible, lasting hydration A perfect follow-up to the Nordic Skin Peel fast-absorbing formula enlists prebiotic plankton thermal water to soothe flare ups and protect against environmental stress and pollution along with a potent vegan probiotic complex that keeps pH levels in check, restores skin equilibrium and slows the normal signs of aging Key Ingredients Onsen-Sui/ - Rich in calcium, magnesium, selenium and silica, this mineral-rich prebiotic promotes growth of healthy planktonic bacteria keeping complexion-compromising bugs at bay. Reduces effects of environmental stressors by supporting skin's natural immune barrier improving moisture levels Probiotic Triple Complex - Packed with three potent fermented extracts, each working together to enhance skin tone, boost radiance and improve moisture while bolstering skin's resistance to physical and chemical aggressors Hyaluronic Acid Proven to hold 1000x it's weight in water, this hydrating powerhouse - known for having unmatched moisture-binding capabilities - helps counteract the drying effects of environmental stressors on skin for a plumper, smoother, more youthful appearance Icelandic Complex- proprietary natural blend that replenishes the nutrients that stress depletes. From Iceland's pure and potent environment - Nordic Renewal Pre + Probiotic Cream Starter Set