Nordic Fabric Couches, Modern Velvet Futon Sofa Bed With Gold Legs, Luxury Small Couch For Living Room, Blue
Light luxury style, start a refined new life. The exquisite and elegant arc design surrounds you like petals, conveying eclectic design concepts through light and shadow transformation, highlighting the master's artistic taste.Inspired by velvet, the high-grade velvet has a soft and smooth texture, a delicate and soft touch, and the color changes with the angle of light. High-density rebound sponge. The sofa chair seat is made of environmentally friendly high-density sponge, and the cost is 50% higher than ordinary ones. It has a soft and comfortable sitting feeling.Take off the glitz of the city and gently give your heart to the beautiful home. In every morning, quietly enjoy the warmth and poetry of home, the most beautiful details in life are always so intoxicating.Material:Golden Velvet + High Elastic SpongeScope of application: bedroom, living room, etc.Bearing capacity: 440 pounds.Note: You need to install it yourself. Manual measurement, there may be errors in size.There may be chromatic aberration due to the light and shadow of the shooting.Package Included:1Pc x Couches1 × Installation Manual1 × Installation Accessories