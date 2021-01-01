From district 70
DISTRICT 70 White Nordic Cat Bed
DISTRICT 70 creates cat furniture that truly caters to the needs of both stylish cat owners and their furry friends. The NORDIC Mocca has a gorgeous design which combines comfort and style. The solid wooden legs ensure that this NORDIC cat bed is durable and sustainable. Elegant and modern, the NORDIC Mocca could have come straight out of a famous Scandinavian furniture store with its basic colors and wooden legs. The NORDIC Mocca is the perfect addition to any Scandinavian home. Cats love to be up high to see what is going on. The raised platform of the NORDIC on 3 solid wooden legs allows your cat to keep an eye on the world. This Scandinavian cat bed delivers superior comfort and durability which makes it perfect for everyday use. The plush inside and around the NORDIC makes it extremely comfortable for a quick nap or dedicated snooze.