Norborne Butterfly Leaf Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set

This specific glossy standard kitchen table set includes no plastic, which makes it useful and environmentally friendly. Well crafted in 100% Asian real wood no veneer or particleboard in any way. Rectangle-shaped small dining table with 12in butterfly leaf that could be ideally folded beneath the dinette top. The smoothly arched dining chair back comes with lovely carving whilst providing enough support. Finished in Mahogany color together with a choice between solid wood, Linen Fabric, and lastly leather kitchen chair seats. Easy assembly required. Pieces Included: 5 Pieces: 1 Table, 4 Chairs