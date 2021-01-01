From skyline decor
Noralie Pedestal Coffee Table
The coffee table will add a contemporary touch to any room in your home. With its clean lines, this brilliant square occasional table showcases a distinctive style for an intriguing look. The three-tier table features a fully mirrored beveled base and tabletop with a unique geometrical design. Trimmed with a spectacular faux diamond inlay, this unique accent piece complements a wide range of decor and its modern design is a useful addition to any living area.