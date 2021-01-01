Mitzi by Hudson Valley Lighting Nora 1-Light Polished Nickel LED Flush Mount with Clear Glass

Mitzi believes you should be able to light a small space without sacrificing floor space or your sense of style. That’s why we came up with all these flush and semi-flush mounts, using mixed materials and a fascinating sense of scale. We get it. Everyone deserves to enjoy the benefits of good design in their home and now everyone can. Meet Mitzi. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lightings grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, each fixture embodies form and function in perfect harmony. Less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design.