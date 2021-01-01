From alder & ore
Alder & Ore Noor Table Lamp - Color: Gold - Size: 1 light
Advertisement
A timeless glow with timeless modern style. The Noor Table Lamp by Alder & Ore features soft corners in an open rectangular Metal frame. A Glass shade is nestled within, giving this table lamp a modern minimalist aesthetic as it plays with contrasts. Its clean, contemporary look is sure to appeal to modern decorators. Place it on any tabletop or desk to make the most of its understated design. It looks best accenting a desk in a home office, but it can also be used to illuminate side tables in the living room or for placing on nightstands in the bedroom. Color: Gold. Finish: Antique Brass