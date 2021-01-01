From calico designs
Calico Designs Nook Modern Desk with Multi Soft-Close Storage Compartments in Black Graphite / Ashwood
Everything in its place and a place for everything. That is why the Nook Desk with Multiple Storage Compartments by Calico Designs is the perfect solution for keeping your desktop space clear. The sleek, modern design and easy assembly make it the best choice for remodeling your home office. The four soft-close tops keep fingers safe from injury. Each compartment has cord management holes, so you can charge your electronics while they are stored. The main compartment has a 26.5? W x 18? D x 3? H opening for storing a laptop or tablet. The 2 side compartments have an 8.25? W x 18? D x 3? H opening. The rear compartment has a 46? W x 3? D x 3? H opening. The entire desktop ships assembled. Attach the leg support system to the desktop in a few easy steps and you are ready to enjoy your new desk. Available in a Black/Ashwood finish (Item # 51250) or a White/ Dark Walnut finish (Item # 51251).