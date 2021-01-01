From blu dot
Nook Bed by Blu Dot - Color: Black (NO1-FULLBD-CL)
Advertisement
The Nook Bed from Blu Dot showcases a simple silhouette that provides it with a mid-century and retro style that can complement a variety of decors. The curved frame flows into a slim appearance and is made out of hardwood and plywood. The frame is then wrapped in a luxurious upholstery for eye-catching style. The bed rests on top of black powder-coated steel legs to provide a stable and long-lasting place to sleep and recharge. Blu Dot is a creative and driven company founded by three friends in 1997 in Minneapolis. Right after college, the three friends, Maurice Blanks, John Christakos, and Charlie Lazor were looking to furnish their homes with modern furniture, however, everything they liked was out of their price range, and everything that did fit in their budget they didn't like. From this dilemma Blu Dot was born. With the simple goal of bringing good design to as many people as possible, Blu Dot creates original and beautiful designs that are useful, affordable, and desirable. Color: Black.