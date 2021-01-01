Nonstick Stainless Steel Cookware Set, Pots And Pans, Bakelite Handle, 7 Piece

The non-stick coating is strictly produced in the factory and sprayed after sandblasting to ensure the adhesion of the coating. The painting technique makes the surface of the pot smoother. You need less oil, you need less fat, you need fewer calories. Make cleaning more convenient and simple. High quality aluminum core makes cookers heat faster. The even heat distribution makes cooking faster and easier. You needn't be hungry any more. The lacquer technology makes the cooker more durable and scratch-resistant, while using the stylish stainless steel SS430