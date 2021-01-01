From tannex
Nonstick Cookware Set, 10-Piece Aluminum Cookware Sets Pots and Pans Set, Fry Pan, Sauce Pan, Stock Pot with Glass Lids for Stovetops/Induction.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set for Multi-Purpose Use: Include 2 covered saucepans (1.5qt/2qt), 2 covered stockpots (2.5qt/4qt), and 2 open fry pans(8in/10.5in), meeting all cooking methods and daily cooking use Pans & Pots with Ceramic Coating, PTFE/PFOA/LEAD/CADMIUM-FREE: Easily cook without oil, prepare healthy meals for your family and clean conveniently; oven safe to 500(glass lid oven safe to 390) and dishwasher safe Double-Bottom Aluminum Cookware: The impact-bonded stainless steel bases & aluminum construction makes food evenly and fast heating, compatible with oven, gas, electric, ceramic, glass, stovetops and induction cooktops, etc Anti Warping Cookware Set with 18/10 Stainless Steel Handles: Light & durable hard anodized aluminum cookware fights corrosion, warping and rust to ensure healthy food and long-term use FDA & ETL & 12 MONTH WARRANTY: Food and Drug Administration certified Aluminum Cookware Set cover