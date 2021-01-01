From swiss diamond
Nonstick Braiser, 5.3 Quart
Advertisement
Swiss quality defines our products. With similar proportions to a Dutch oven, the Swiss Diamond 11 inch Braiser is approximately 3.5 inch deep with a 5.3-quart cooking capacity - ideal for pot roast, goulash, ratatouille, Irish stew, and more! Thick cast aluminum construction guarantees zero warping and even heat distribution. Take the Braiser from stovetop to oven to table as all Swiss Diamond cookware is oven-safe up to 500°F (260°C). The heat-tempered glass lid allows you to closely monitor your food as it cooks and features an adjustable steam vent for advanced moisture control. Suitable for use on gas and electric stoves - for the induction version, please visit our Induction Collection. Take this attractive braiser from stovetop to oven to table as all Swiss Diamond cookware is oven-safe up to 500°F (260°C). Made in Switzerland. Compare Our Lines