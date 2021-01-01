Nonstick Bakeware Set with Nonstick Bread Pan, Baking Pan, Cookie Sheet / Baking Sheet and Cake Pans - 5 Piece, Gray

Best Quality Guranteed. The bakeware set features heavy gauge steel construction with warp-resistant, rolled-rim design for beautiful, long-lasting baking performance bakeware features a premium-nonstick-coated surface of raised circles for exceptional nonstick performance Premium nonstick promotes superior food release with easy cleanup; dishwasher safe, with hand washing recommended The baking pans are oven safe to 450 degrees F, with wide handles to provide generous, confident grip even with bulky oven mitts Hassle-free lifetime included, This superb nonstick Bakeware coordinates with other cookware and kitchenware from (r) Two 9-inch round cake pans, 9-inch x 5-inch Loaf Pan, 9-inch x 13-Inch rectangular cake pan, 10-inch x 15-inch cookie pan