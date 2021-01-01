Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Round Pizza/Crisper Pan, 13 Inch, Gray

PERFECT PIZZA PAN: This perforated pizza pan’s heavy-duty construction resists warping and heats evenly to brown beautifully and help reduce hot spots GREAT NONSTICK: The 13-inch pizza crisper features nonstick inside and out to deliver great food release with quick cleanup OVEN READY PIZZA: Pizza crisper is oven safe to 450 degrees F FARBERWARE QUALITY: This pizza sheet and every other piece of Farberware Bakeware dependably uphold a distinguished tradition of reliability, value and performance NO WORRIES: Quality Assurance Guarantee, Weight: 1.1 Pounds, Manufacturer: Meyer Corporation