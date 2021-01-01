Nonstick Bakeware Rectangular Baking Pan, Cookie Sheets, Roasting Pan Professional For Oven, Easy Clean Baking Tray, Rust Resistant And Dishwasher Saf

Product descriptionGood riddance to your baking issues as our innovative, groundbreaking cake bake pan is here!Why use this cake baking pans?Nonstick coating for easy release.Premium, heavy gauge carbon steel.Multipurpose baking tray for baking cookies, beef, sturdy crust pie, muffins, cakes, gluten-free baked goods, etc.With a brilliant nonstick coating and round corners, our non stick cake pans makes removing brownies when it is done the easiest task ever. No more frustrating stuck brownies, and it is very easy for you to clean. Simply rinse the fudge pan with soap and warm water or stick it in the dishwasher. Unlike most coatings that only cover the inside, we have also coated the outside surface of the cookie sheet to prevent discoloration and oxidation of traditional aluminum cookware. Made of BPA-free carbon steel, you don't have to worry about health at all, as it is completely non-toxic, rust-proof and can withstand heat up to 518℉.Specifications:Material: Carbon steel Inner dimension: 12.8x8.8x2in (32.5x22.5x5cm)Outer size: 14.6x9.4x2in (37x24x5cm)