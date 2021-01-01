Nonstick Bakeware Aluminum Alloy Square Baking Pan Cake Pizza Pan, 11" X 11" X1.1" With Oven Cotton Baking Glove By Our

Product descriptionMade from food grade carbon steel, this material is perfect for backing cakes, cookies, provides fast, even heat distribution and lasting durability and stability. Made in ChinaThe commercial-grade aluminized construction distributes heat evenly for consistent browning and baking.Aluminized steel provides fast, even heat distribution and lasting durability & stability.Durable nonstick coating easy to clean.Dishwasher and metal spatula safe.Oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.Won't corrode or rust even with heavy use.11 x 11 inch square cake pan, 1.2 inch height fit for your oven.The baking glove is made from cotton, Oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.Size:Baking pan: 11 x 11 x 1.1 inchBaking glove: 6.3 x 11 inchPackage including: 1 x baking pan, 1 x baking glove