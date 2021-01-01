Nonie Gifts From Grandkids Floral Personalized Name Gift Tote Bag

Nonie Gifts From Grandkids Personalized Name Gift. Nonie Gifts From Grandchildren, a pretty personalized name gift with floral flowers. Gifts for Nonie are perfect for Grandparents day, birthday or Mothers day. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.