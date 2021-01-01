From with every atom
Non-Toxic Dyes Natural Signature Cork Yoga Mat With Every Atom
This non-slip cork mat wicks away moisture and becomes grippier the more you sweat. Making it great for all styles of yoga including Ashtanga, Bikram, Hatha, and any other floor-based workouts. It's got serious eco-credentials, made with a premium quality cork surface and a high-density natural rubber base. Both of which are renewable, sustainable, and 100% biodegradable. Cork is a naturally antimicrobial and hypoallergenic material, so it's low maintenance and easy to care for. And because it's heat-sealed, not glued, it is non-toxic - free of PVC, phthalates, TPE, adhesives, and harsh chemicals. This epic cork mat is durable and built to last, regardless of your style of practice. Cork material features include: - Odour-free - Antibacterial properties - Hypoallergenic - Natural materials - Toxin-free Non-Toxic Dyes Natural Signature Cork Yoga Mat With Every Atom