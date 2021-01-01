From the dust company
Non-Toxic Dyes Black Leather Mod 163 Crossbody In Cuoio THE DUST COMPANY
A small leather bag for women with a fresh and youthful design, perfect for your outings. Suitable for small objects, it is ideal for every day wear. Perfect if you are lively, bright and freedom-loving. Made with 3 mm thick genuine Tuscan Vegetable-Tanned Leather (the best in the world), it is reinforced with 5 rivets. The bag is sewn with COATS thread and has a compartment for storing your personal belongings. The shoulder strap is adjustable, while the strap that secures the fastening is made of 4 mm genuine Vegetable-Tanned Leather. We suggest to use professional products like OTTER WAX Portland Oregon USA Non-Toxic Dyes Black Leather Mod 163 Crossbody In Cuoio THE DUST COMPANY