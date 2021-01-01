Ladies Zip Hooded Knitted Sweater This hooded track jacket is inspired by retro sportswear. It is knitted from soft handling cotton and knitted into a lightweight thin fabric. Wear yours during low-key weekends or on long haul flights, it looks perfect teamed with our lightweight knitted tops. Zip through hooded sweater 100% Cotton - a skin-friendly natural fibre YKK metal chrome zip Machine washable Made in our factory in India Comfortable, breathable, and cool to skin Transmits moisture away from the skin Durable, pill-free, and machine washable Skin-friendly itch-free knitwear Sustainable and biodegradable clothing choice Non-Toxic Dyes Grey Cotton Womens 100% Zip Through Hoodie Silver XL Paul James Knitwear