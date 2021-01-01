Relaxed Fit Fisherman Knit Sweater - Tori A modern twist to the classic fisherman knit jumper, this relaxed V neck sweater has been designed to be your cosy 'throw on' sweater. With this super-soft fabric, the uniform all-over half cardigan stitch is knitted with a raglan sleeve to produce intricate details and a comfy slouchy look off the shoulders. Made in our factory in India using 100% cotton Comfortable, breathable, and cool to skin Transmits moisture away from the skin Durable, pill-free, and machine washable Skin-friendly itch-free knitwear Sustainable and biodegradable clothing choice Non-Toxic Dyes Brown Cotton Womens 100% Ribbed V-Neck Jumper Tan Small Paul James Knitwear