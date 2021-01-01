From promaster gifts
Promaster Gifts Non-Stick Stainless Steel Stock Pot with Lid
Advertisement
We believe that a good cook pot should not only be made of safe and high-quality materials but also visually attractive. This red polka-dot enamel stockpot will definitely diversify your kitchen and add bright colors to it! With proper care, this high-quality enamel pot will serve you faithfully for a long time. The set includes a saucepan and a heat-resistant glass lid with a metal handle. Although these handles get hot, they are not susceptible to melting or fire. The glass-ceramic coating not only protects the surface of the cookware but also ensures the safety of your food. The enamel coating has no harmful components, does not enter into chemical reactions with products, and does not allow microbial agents to multiply. Thanks to high metal thickness (0,7 mm), this pot is highly resistant to deformation, chips, and will serve in the kitchen for years. An enameled cooking pot made by the Santex manufacturer will help you prepare any meal quickly and safely. Capacity: 3 qt