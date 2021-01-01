From fox run
Fox Run Non-Stick Perforated Pizza Pans, Set of 2 with Holes for Crispy Crust, Black
PIZZA CRISPER PANS, SET OF 2: Perforated 14-Inch baking pan with round holes for air circulation to produce crispy crust, ideal pizza pan for cooking perfect pizzas and flatbreads SUPERIOR HEAT CONDUCTION AND EVEN BAKING: Constructed of durable carbon steel, providing quick and even heat distribution, allowing pizza and flatbreads to turn out crisp and evenly browned PFOA-FREE NON-STICK BAKEWARE: Durable round pizza pan made of carbon steel with a PFOA free non-stick finish to provide quick, easy release of food and allows for easy cleaning 14" PIZZA PAN 2-PACK for homemade, frozen, and reheated pizzas; vented pizza pan features evenly spaced holes on bottom for air circulation and moisture release to deliver crispy crusts CARE & MEASUREMENTS: Hand wash and dry only; Each pan measures 14.5 x 14.5 x 0.25 inch overall, 14" diameter cooking surface, Manufacturer: Fox Run Brands