Non-Stick Cookie Baking Sheets Pan,15-Inch And 13-Inch Carbon Steel Baking Trays,Warp Resistant Roasting Pan Set,2 Pieces,Champagne Gold
Product descriptionourcommercial-quality baking pans meets the highest standards for performance and durability, so you can turn out professional-looking baking food in your home kitchen.The our Non-stick cookie sheet comes with small and medium sizes so that bakers can enjoy the convenience of two popular-sized nonstick baking pans to do everything.Just use them to create memories and flawless homemade cookies, rolls or french-fries for friends and family-Constructed from heavy-gauge steelThe sturdy, carbon steel construction of the half sheet pans gives them superior heat conductivity ensures uniform baking and browning without burnt bottoms.Reinforced steel rim prevents warping and adds strength-The innovative Advanced Nonstick BakewareFeature premium nonstick interiors,The eco-friendly nonstick coating is specially formulated for baking;your favorite baking foods won't stick and easily slides out of the pan.Minimizing broken cookies and stuck-on baked goodsMakes it easy to bake all your favorite cakes and cookies with confidence-Stackble & Save spaceStacking pans saves space to ensure that you're not using up valuable kitchen real estate unnecessarilyInnovative products. Mouthwatering inspirationBaking sheet fit a lot of baking foods at one time,suitable to cook steak,roasted veggies,fried potatoes or baking dozens of cookies, large batches of vegetables, sheet pan dinners...Whatever you're baking, our pans are the right fit for the job.USE AND CARE:This collection is dishwasher safe, however hand-washing is recommended to extend the product life.To protect the nonstick coating,avoid Sharp metal utensils,scouring pads, or abrasive cleaners