Lattice Routh Non Stick Carbon Steel 12 in Pizza Pan

Nonstick Bakeware 9 Inch Tart Pan for making your own Tarts. This Tart Pans is the best Tart pan for a crispy crust. From the principal differ in food processors, comes a superior line of bakeware. It is perforated for great crust quality and turnout every time.Constructed with carbon steel, it heats up evenly.Both the exterior and interior is non-stick, so Tarts slide off easily. In the bottom of this Tart pan, you will never experience stuck on Tart pieces that’re difficult to remove. Size: 0.6" H x 12" W x 12" D