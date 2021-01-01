Chicago Metallic Non-Stick Baking Mat

This Chicago Metallic set of 2 baking mats is crafted of reinforced fiberglass which provides consistent heat distribution and promotes even baking and browning. Made from 100% food safe materials and is oven safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit (260 degrees Celsius). non-stick flexible silicone Mat replaces parchment paper for even browning. This Mat is printed with markers help to make perfectly spaced cookies. Mats can be used for pastry baking as well as savory foods. Hand-wash with warm water and a mild detergent; rinse and dry immediately. This silicone baking Mat, 16.5-Inch-by-11.6-Inch.