Safavieh Non-Slip Rug Collection NSD420A Solid Area Rug, 6'7" x 6'7" Round, Ivory

Transitionally designed, these rugs can be integrated into any style of home décor Refined machine-woven construction ensures an easy-care and virtually non-shedding rug Made from enhanced premium polypropylene with a gel backing providing both comfort and durability Medium 0.35-inch pile thickness for a sleek look Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, providing quality craftsmanship, unmatched style, and the latest trends; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today