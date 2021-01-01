Platinum Pets Non-Skid Stainless Steel Embossed Dog & Cat Bowl, Bubblegum Pink, 0.75-cup

Add contemporary style and color to your canine companion’s daily mealtime with the Platinum Pets Stainless Steel Embossed Non-Tip Dog Bowl. The unique design is embossed with cute paw prints and available in a variety of sizes and sleek colors to fit every décor. This durable, hygienic bowl is powder coated in a long-lasting, dishwasher-safe finish that adds extra strength against wear and tear. Each one comes with a durable silicone ring at the base designed to prevent your hungry pooch from making a mess while enjoying her dinner.