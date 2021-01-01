Non La 04 Wall Light by Bover - Color: Chrome - Finish: Chrome - (3320401606U)

Advertisement
The Non La 04 Wall Light by Bover features an asymmetric conical shape similar to the hats Vietnamese women use. Much like the hats it pays homage to, this wall sconce has a lightweight but resistant structure. A polycarbonate diffuser covers the LED light source and the shade is,made of aluminum that is either plated or lacquered. Perfect for use in modern living rooms, bedrooms, and offices. Founded in 1996, Bover is a modern lighting company based in Barcelona, Spain, with a U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta. Drawing upon Spanish culture, creativity and innovation, their designs have clean, smooth forms and are assembled by hand from locally-sourced materials. From the elegant and dramatic Siam Collection to outdoor offerings like the Fora Outdoor Wall Sconce with its casual, open-weave shade, their European lighting collection is graceful and timeless. Color: Chrome. Finish: Chrome