Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Raised Fists Lymphocytes Green Ribbon T-Shirt

This cool I Wear Lime Green For The Bravest Person I Know Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Awareness graphic shows a quote, a closed fist, and an awareness ribbon. Perfect for non-hodgkin disease support groups that promote education about the types of blood cancers. This awesome clenched fist design is ideal for your mom, dad, husband, wife, men, or women that are experiencing symptoms like bone pain, chest pain, and itchiness. Great for patients, warriors, fighters, and survivors for Lymphoma Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem