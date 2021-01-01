From winston porter
Nommern 9 Piece Extendable Solid Wood Dining Set
Quality is made attainable with this exclusive dinette set includes a rectangular dinette table and six kitchen chairs. The dining table can fit a maximum of 8 people in the dining area. The table's 4 straight leg support brings a simple and breezy style to any space, making it incredibly easy to incorporate into any dining room. The kitchen table includes a built-in 18-inch self-storage expansion leaf that can be stored right beneath table the top. The wooden table is created from prime quality rubberwood known as Asian hardwood. No heat treated pressured wood like MDF, particleboard or veneer top fabricated. The impressive style throughout the kitchen chair backs gives a sense of aesthetic interest to your dining space whilst joining together seamlessly vast assortments of decor and decor trends. This excellent kitchen chair is well suited for private household get-togethers, holiday dinners, and even the occasional take-out dinner. These kitchen chairs are available in microfiber seats. The frame of the chairs are engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. This budget-friendly, durable and comfortable dinette set can be a good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with your family or friends. Color: Linen White