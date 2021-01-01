From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Nomad Vado Boho Area Rug, Tan, 5' x 8'
A modern abstract diamond lattice motif is rendered in grey over a cream colored base in the contemporary design of Mohawk Home's Vado Area Rug in Beige Grey. Available in 5x8 area rugs, 8x10 area rugs, 10x14 area rugs and other popular sizes, this area rug is ideal for living rooms, offices, kitchens, bedrooms, dining areas and more. Sink into a pillow of cozy plush shag, created with a dense high low texture for rich dimensionality. Woven with Mohawk Home's exclusive ecofriendly EverStrand, a premium synthetic yarn created from post consumer recycled plastic bottles, this earth conscious design proves you dont have to sacrifice style for sustainability. While EverStrand is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength, stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity and dependable durability ideal for kids and pets. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet & Rug Institute!