From nanimarquina
Nomad Rug by Nanimarquina - Color: Red (01NOM000GRA08)
Natural fibers that are twisted together into a continuous thread, come together in the Nomad Rug. This rug is crafted using the Kilim technique, which involves manually knotting the fibers on a loom, resulting in slight irregularities and a completely unique piece. Hand-spun Afghan wool, known as Ghazni, offers rich colors and incredible softness. Add the intrinsic beauty of nature to modern spaces with the Nomad Rug. Available in two sizes.Rugs from the Natural Collection are prepared using nanimarquina's Eco-wash process. The rugs are washed using Ecosheen, a biodegradable, chemical-free, multi-enzyme washing product. This naturally enhances the bright colors, shine and softness of each fabric. Established in Barcelona in 1987, Nanimarquina is a family-owned company specializing in rugs. Their contemporary designs are the result of collaboration with local and international designers, and the company focuses on sustainable and socially responsible production, using no child labor, improving standards of living for people in the manufacturing process, and implementing environmentally friendly methods. With selections like the soft, comfortable Roses Rug and the elegant, versatile Black on White Manuscrit Rug, their creations are colorful, playful and eclectic. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Red.