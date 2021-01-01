Mohawk Home Nomad Kalispell Cream 10 ft. x 14 ft. Shag Area Rug, Ivory

An elegant tile inspired motif is a sweet surprise woven into the plush shag canvas of American Rug Craftsmen's Kalispell rug. The sumptuously soft shag styles of the Nomad Collection are crafted with American Rug Craftsmen's exclusive EverStrand yarn, an ecofriendly fiber created with up to 100% recycled content from plastic bottles. Rugs woven with our EverStrand fiber offer superior stain resistance, vivid color clarity and a luxurious comfort that is simply irresistible. The Kalispell is available in three colorations, cream, blue and gray.