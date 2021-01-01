Troy Lighting Nomad Chandelier - Color: Brown - Size: 6 light

Natural texture with a playfully, spindly profile. The design of the Nomad Chandelier by Troy Lighting has a rather dynamic look, given the abstract configuration of its slender arms. Natural Abaca Rope wound all around those arms and suspension stem add to the somewhat carefree, rustic look of the design. A Classic Bronze finish on the exposed Hand-Worked Iron surfaces grounds the piece, while the light and airy spheres of Opal White Glass lighten it up yet again. The array of seemingly contradictory elements results in a generally fun, sculptural lighting design for modern dining rooms and other living spaces. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: Classic Bronze with Natural Abaca rope accent