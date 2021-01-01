From max mara
Max Mara Nola Printed Sleeveless Shift Dress
Feminine ruffles trim the placket of this sleeveless poplin shift dress adding playful movement to the floral piece. Roundneck Sleeveless Concealed back zip Ruffle front placket Side seam pockets Cotton Lining: cotton Hand wash Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 40" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Max Maras history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the labels heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Azzurro. Size: 4.