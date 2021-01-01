Nola Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Bronze - (137840-1016)

The Nola Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is an elegant blend of mid-century Victorian and mid-century modern style. The striking metal frame showcases curved arms diverging from a central disc. Hurricane glass shades on the arms envelop cylindrical diffusers with light sources that deliver a softened glow all around. It is installed to the ceiling with a round ceiling canopy via an adjustable stem. Install this pendant light over the dining table, seating area, or foyer to make a traditional statement. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Sputnik. Color: White. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting