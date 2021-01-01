Noemi 89" Rolled Arm Sofa

Give your space a stylish new conversation piece with this sofa. This unique design features a tall, tight tuxedo back with vertical seaming for a tailored look. Two spacious seat cushions are a perfect place to rest and will retain their shape over time. Classic rolled arms frame the piece and feature additional vertical seaming. Welt detailing borders the cushions and the piece rests on tall, finished, tapered wood legs. Pair it with the product, chair, or ottoman to complete the collection. Body Fabric: Conversation Linen