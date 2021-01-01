MAJORELLE Noelle Cropped Sweater in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS) MAJORELLE Noelle Cropped Sweater in Black. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS) 51% viscose 28% polybutylene. Made in China. Machine wash. Rib knit fabric. Thumbholes. MALR-WK190. AKK494 R20. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.