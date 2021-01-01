Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle Cal King Sleep Set, Nod Hybrid Mattress + 2 King Pilows

Your purchase includes one (1) Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle Cal King Mattress, Plush feel and CertiPUR-US certified + 2 King Pillows INTENTIONAL DESIGN—At 10 inches in height, Nod Hybrid is layered with 2 inches of T&N Adaptive foam on top, 1 inch of slow recovery foam (to reduce the bouncing effect of foam and springs), a layer of 6 inch pocket coils, and a 1 inch base foam; The foam is responsive, but not too soft, while the springs are supportive, but not too firm; Last, the mattress is covered with a ventilated fabric designed to stay cool while you sleep AFFORDABLE PRICE—We believe everyone has a right to a great night’s sleep without worrying about how much it will cost, This is what drives us to source materials that are durable and cost effective RISK FREE—All Nod and Tuft & Needle products come with a 10 Year Limited Warranty TWO NODS ARE BETTER THAN 1 Which Nod is right for you? Nod Hybrid bridges the gap between traditional spring mattresses and modern foam mattresses so you can experience the pressure relieving qualities of our innovative foam blended with the classic comfort and bounce of an innerspring mattress, Best for back sleepers and side sleeper NOTE: Please allow up to 72 hours for the mattress to fully expand and for any potential odor to dissipate—it might “hop” as the springs decompress, but that’s normal