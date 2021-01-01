From oneida
Oneida Nocha 5 Piece Hostess Set
INCLUDES: This Oneida silverware set contains (1) Serving Fork, (1) Butter Knife, (1) Large Slotted Serving Spoon, (1) Serving Spoon, and (1) Large Serving Spoon. The Nocha line was designed for casual restaurants and everyday home meals. MODERN DESIGN: This salad fork set has easy lines and a simple design. Why change what’s beautiful when it works this well? Don’t sweat choosing a design. Be effortless in your purchases. Nocha makes your kitchen easier. TOP QUALITY: What distinguishes silverware to the touch? Finish and weight. This expertly crafted pattern is mirror finished and heavy in the hand. The result? Perfection. PREMIUM STAINLESS STEEL: 18/0 stainless-steel silverware is extra durable and provides rust protection. These utensils will shine for dining and wash clean in the dishwasher worry free., Weight: 0.85 Pounds, Manufacturer: Anchor Hocking1