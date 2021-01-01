From ashland
18" Noble Fir Wreath by Ashland™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Purchase the 18" Noble Fir Wreath by Ashland™ at Michaels. com. This Christmas season add to the beauty of your holiday decorations with this Noble Fir Wreath. Make a unique statement this season by adding your personal touch to this noble fir wreath. This beautiful wreath is 18" and features 150 natural-looking tips. Create a dazzling décor piece you will look forward to using year after year. Details: 18" 150 tips PVC and wire | 18" Noble Fir Wreath by Ashland™ | Michaels®