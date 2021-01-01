From radici usa

RADICI USA Noble Burgundy 8 ft. x 10 ft. Traditional Floral Oriental Area Rug, Red

Description

This timeless oriental design is a traditional floral pattern updated with tasteful modern touches to suit any space. The dominant burgundy base is bordered by an intricate floral border to complete this traditional design machine made in Italy. Made of heat-set polypropylene, this rug provides a soft, non-shedding, durable, and easy to clean accent to the decor in your entryway, hallway, bedroom, playroom, dining room, or living room. A wide array of sizes and shapes, including rectangles, rounds, and runners, allows this machine made rug collection to fit in any space comfortably.

